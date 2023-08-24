19-year-old arrested in connection to attempted murder case

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance on any information that would lead to the arrest of an attempted murder suspect.

Jakari Mykel Stone, 19, of Aiken, was arrested on Thursday around 12:50 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, Stone was located at a residence on the 1800 block of Covington Place in Augusta.

On August 15, Aiken County deputies responded to the 1800 block of Richland Avenue East for a shooting incident when deputies arrived and met with a witness who told them that Stone and two male victims had been in a verbal argument and that he heard multiple gunshots coming from the parking lot a short time later.

Deputies met with the uninjured victims who stated that Stone had shot multiple times at their vehicle as they were attempting to leave. After a search of the area Deputies were unable to locate Stone, according to authorities.

Stone is being held in the Richmond County Detention Center pending his extradition to Aiken County.

This is still an ongoing investigation and any further information will be put out when available.

