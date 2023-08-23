Who’s hiring? Job fairs and recruiting across the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether you are looking for job fairs, to change your career, or to volunteer, find out who is hiring in the CSRA.
Upcoming job fairs
S.C. Works will host a job fair at the North Augusta Community Center including a variety of employers.
- Aug. 24 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
S.C. Works will host job and community resource fairs in Bamberg and Fairfax.
- Sept. 5 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sept. 6 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Richmond County School System will host a job fair for the Transportation Office on Mike Padgett Highway. Also during Walk-In Wednesday all positions can head to 864 Broad Street.
- Sept. 5 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesdays - from 9 a.m. to noon
Earlier this month
- Columbia County hosted a job fair to showcase current open positions.
- East Central WorkSource Georgia and Georgia Pacific hosted a job fair and is hiring, to learn more head over to the website.
- The Augusta, Georgia Human Resources Department hosted a three day Mega Hiring Event in August.
- The Richmond County School System hosted a job fair to recruit employees for open positions.
- Employment Seeker Publication hosted a job fair which including over 20 employers hiring over 500 positions, head to the website to learn more about the participating employers.
Health
- Piedmont Health Augusta Hospital has a number of open positions available including - registered nurses, physical therapists, medical technicians and more
- Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Augusta - full-time call center representative
Schools
- Augusta University - law enforcement, human resources, administrative, student advisors, grounds keepers, dental assistants, information technology, environmental services, financial aid counselors, clinical services, research associate and more
- Richmond County School System - assistant principal, teachers, media specialist, counselors, accountants and more
- Columbia County School District - teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, nutrition assistants, coaches, custodians and more
- Aiken County Public Schools - teachers, substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, tutors, coaches, custodians and more
- Jefferson County School System - speech pathologist
- Taliaferro County School District - elementary school teacher, middle grades ELA teacher, business education teacher, substitutes, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, and custodians
Nonprofits
CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority (by county)
- McDuffie - center operations assistant, clerk typist, maintenance, bus driver
- Richmond- teacher, teacher aide, family service worker, cook aide, maintenance, bus driver and monitor
- Burke - teacher, bus monitor
- Emanuel - teacher aide, cook aide, maintenance, bus driver and monitor
- Lincoln - bus driver, maintenance
- Jenkins - teacher, bus driver and monitor
Police/EMA
- Richmond County Sheriff’s Office - deputy jailers, and deputy road patrol
- City of Augusta - airport firefighter, firefighters, corrections officers, E911 communications officer, jailer, and more
- City of Aiken Department of Public Safety - dispatch
- Columbia County Sheriff’s Office - firefighters, school crossing guard, patrol deputies, deputy jailers, and communications officers
- Waynesboro Police Department - administrative assistant, patrol, and special operations
- North Augusta Public Safety - school resource officers, public safety officers, firefighters, and a communications technician
- Jenkins County - night shift jailers and dispatchers
- Saluda County Patrol Division - paramedic, E-911 dispatcher, and detention officers
- Harlem Fire Department - firefighters
- Grovetown Police Department - dispatchers, road patrol officer, and firefighters
- Burke County Sheriff’s Office - road patrol deputies, special operations sergeant, special operations deputy, correction officers, detention center counselors and more
- Bamberg County Sheriff Department - communication specialist
Government
- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is hiring crossing guards for the 2023-2024 school year.
- The City of Augusta - accountants, athletics program manager, kennel worker, and more
- Georgia Department of Driver Services is hiring.
- Augusta Richmond County Library System - library assistant
- The City of Grovetown - operators, planners, administration
- North Augusta is hiring in the parks and recreation department, engineering and public works, public services, human resources and more.
- Saluda County - civic court clerk, mechanic, and part-time recycle site attendant
The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice - juvenile correctional officers, detention counselors, teachers, mental health providers, food service workers, housekeepers and general support staff
The Georgia Department of Corrections (by county)
- Augusta State Medical Prison - correctional officers, general trades technician, behavioral health counselor, librarian, food service specialists, and supply clerks
- Augusta Transitional Center - correctional officer
- Emanuel Women’s Facility - correctional officers, librarian, practical instructor, and supply clerks
- Emanuel Probation Detention Center - correctional officers, and food service specialist
- Washington State Prison - correctional officer/sergeant, field training officer, librarians, and general trade technicians
- Johnson State Prison - correctional officer, education instructors, food service specialists
Hospitality/Community
- Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau is hiring a Visitor Information Specialist part-time.
- The Kroc Center of Augusta - campus monitor, facilities coordinator, fitness assistant and more
Seasonal positions/volunteer positions
- North Augusta Post Office USPS is hiring for seasonal, full time, and part time employment.
- The Big Mo is hiring concession workers and parking attendants.
- Ubora Coffee Roasters now has two locations, one in downtown and one in Evans. They are looking to hire baristas for both locations this summer.
- Golden Harvest is in increasing need of volunteers this summer, to see all volunteer options head over to their website.
- SPCA Albrecht Center is hiring for a full-time pet care specialist. The center is also in need of volunteers this summer, as well as Friends of the Animal Shelter.
- Richmond - child development academy, adaptive aquatic instructor, day camp counselor, lifeguard, swim instructor, welcome center
- Aiken - child development academy, child watch staff, day camp counselor, counselor, welcome center staff
- Burke - lifeguard, welcome center
- Thomson - wellness floor staff
Other
Work Source Georgia and Augusta Coating, Manufacturing - production associate fabrication and coating lines
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.