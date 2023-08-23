Submit Photos/Videos
Who’s hiring? Job fairs and recruiting across the CSRA

Businessmen shaking hands over a contract.
By Macy Neal
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether you are looking for job fairs, to change your career, or to volunteer, find out who is hiring in the CSRA.

Upcoming job fairs

S.C. Works will host a job fair at the North Augusta Community Center including a variety of employers.

  • Aug. 24 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

S.C. Works will host job and community resource fairs in Bamberg and Fairfax.

  • Sept. 5 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sept. 6 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Richmond County School System will host a job fair for the Transportation Office on Mike Padgett Highway. Also during Walk-In Wednesday all positions can head to 864 Broad Street.

  • Sept. 5 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Wednesdays - from 9 a.m. to noon

Earlier this month

  • Columbia County hosted a job fair to showcase current open positions.
  • East Central WorkSource Georgia and Georgia Pacific hosted a job fair and is hiring, to learn more head over to the website.
  • The Augusta, Georgia Human Resources Department hosted a three day Mega Hiring Event in August.
  • The Richmond County School System hosted a job fair to recruit employees for open positions.
  • Employment Seeker Publication hosted a job fair which including over 20 employers hiring over 500 positions, head to the website to learn more about the participating employers.

Health

Schools

Nonprofits

CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority (by county)

  • McDuffie - center operations assistant, clerk typist, maintenance, bus driver
  • Richmond- teacher, teacher aide, family service worker, cook aide, maintenance, bus driver and monitor
  • Burke - teacher, bus monitor
  • Emanuel - teacher aide, cook aide, maintenance, bus driver and monitor
  • Lincoln - bus driver, maintenance
  • Jenkins - teacher, bus driver and monitor

Police/EMA

Government

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice - juvenile correctional officers, detention counselors, teachers, mental health providers, food service workers, housekeepers and general support staff

The Georgia Department of Corrections (by county)

Hospitality/Community

Seasonal positions/volunteer positions

Family YMCA (by county):

  • Richmond - child development academy, adaptive aquatic instructor, day camp counselor, lifeguard, swim instructor, welcome center
  • Aiken - child development academy, child watch staff, day camp counselor, counselor, welcome center staff
  • Burke - lifeguard, welcome center
  • Thomson - wellness floor staff

Other

Work Source Georgia and Augusta Coating, Manufacturing - production associate fabrication and coating lines

