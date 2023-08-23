Vet clinics set to help local veterinarian mauled by dog

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local veterinarian known for her compassionate care is still on the road to recovery after a dog attack.

Now, her best friend is stepping in to help her clinic in their time of need.

Since news broke of the attack , other vet offices have reached out to Dr. Emily Martin to see how they can help.

Meanwhile, the dog named in the attack is still in quarantine with Burke County Animal Services.

The county tells News 12 this is not the first aggressive act for the dog, known as Dozer.

Burke County Animal Services says the dog had another incident in Aiken County back in March. Burke County is now looking at naming him as a dangerous animal.

The dog’s latest attack leaves Martin out of work for now.

“Knowing Emily the way I do, I know she just sees it as a blip in the road,” said Dr. Summer Covar with Euchee Creek Veterinary Clinic. “She’s one of the most positive, outgoing, tireless people I’ve ever met.”

She’s getting the attention of other vets in the area.

“It was really a no-brainer,” said Covar. “The night it happened, Emily, or Dr. Martin called me. And is like, hey, you know, you got to do all my surgeries. And I was like, well, yeah, I know.”

Covar and Martin have a history together.

“We knew we were going to go to vet school and just really formed a close bond over that,” said Covar.

They are together through the good times and the bad times.

“She picks up dogs on the side of the road,” said Covar. “I’ve taken a couple of dogs from her, she’ll call me and say ‘Summer I’ve got this dog, you need to help me out with it.’”

Now, Martin is getting help herself.

“It’s one of those things that we know can happen and at the end of the day, we got to get back to our patients, and I know she’ll be back at work as soon as she can,” said Covar.

In addition to Euchee Creek Veterinary Clinic, the Burke County Animal Hospital is assisting with Springwood Vet patients.

