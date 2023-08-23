Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect says ‘I am going to burn this house down’ with 6 inside

Marco Zenteno Silva
Marco Zenteno Silva(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been arrested after attempting to burn a house down while six people were inside, according to authorities.

Authorities say the victim stated the suspect was inside the home attempting to fight the other people who reside in the home located on the 200 block of woodland drive, on Monday around 10:20 p.m.

The witness approached the suspect identified as Marco Zenteno Silva, 31, as he was drinking on the porch which made Silva become irate, authorities say.

Silva then began to strike the windows with his elbows, breaking them in the progress. He then grabbed a kitchen pot and filled it with gasoline and began to pour it all over the porch, whilst yelling “I am going to burn this house down,” according to authorities.

Officials say Silva walked into the house and threatened everyone inside if they notified anyone.

Deputies say they made contact with Silva in the kitchen and immediately detained him.

At the time of the incident over six people where renting inside the home, and did not want to provide any statements, according to authorities.

Silva was arrested on Monday and charged with arson and malicious injury to property, according to jail records.

