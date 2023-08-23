Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

SC Supreme Court upholds state’s 6-week abortion ban

he South Carolina Supreme Court upheld the state’s 6-week abortion ban.
he South Carolina Supreme Court upheld the state’s 6-week abortion ban.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court upheld the state’s 6-week abortion ban.

The 6-week abortion ban is immediately in effect and bans abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected. It allows exceptions to save the mother’s life, fetal anomalies and sexual assault victims through 12 weeks.

Read the full ruling here:

Gov. Henry McMaster released a statement on the ruling that said:

“The Supreme Court’s ruling marks a historic moment in our state’s history and is the culmination of years of hard work and determination by so many in our state to ensure that the sanctity of life is protected. With this victory, we protect the lives of countless unborn children and reaffirm South Carolina’s place as one of the most pro-life states in America.”

Gov. Henry McMaster released a statement on the ruling that said: “The Supreme Court’s ruling marks a historic moment in our state’s history and is the culmination of years of hard work and determination by so many in our state to ensure that the sanctity of life is protected. With this victory, we protect the lives of countless unborn children and reaffirm South Carolina’s place as one of the most pro-life states in America.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group prayer at car accident victims Greenbrier for those in the accident
15-year-old on ventilator after crash near Greenbrier High School
The local pet community is supporting Dr. Emily Martin after she was mauled by a dog.
‘Reputation of helping people’: Community supports local vet mauled by dog
Woman killed while walking on Edgefield Road in N. Augusta
Sammie Sias in prison
Ex-Commissioner Sammie Sias is in prison; sentenced to 3 years
From left to right: Matthew Moss, Talethea Browman, and Aisha Bartley
Trio arrested after toddler nearly dies, another drinks bottle with maggots

Latest News

Early voting, Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
Federal court upholds much of Georgia’s election law
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and Former President Donald Trump, right.
Kemp: Trump trial won’t happen before 2024 election
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump’s 2024 GOP rivals converge on Atlanta just days after his latest indictment
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R – South Carolina, speaks with reporters in Columbia on Aug. 17, 2023.
‘That’s crazy stuff’: Graham says he didn’t flip on Trump in Ga. case