Power lines down after crash on Main Street in Wagener

By Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident on Main Street North in Wagener has multiple power lines down in the area.

According to Aiken County dispatch, the call came in at 12:34 p.m. on Wednesday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and Wagener Police Department are investigating the crash.

Troopers were still on the scene at 2:30 p.m.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

