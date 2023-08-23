Power lines down after crash on Main Street in Wagener

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident on Main Street North in Wagener has multiple power lines down in the area.

According to Aiken County dispatch, the call came in at 12:34 p.m. on Wednesday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and Wagener Police Department are investigating the crash.

Troopers were still on the scene at 2:30 p.m.

