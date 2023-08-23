Submit Photos/Videos
One-Tank Trip: A visit to South Carolina’s only national park

Congaree National Park
Congaree National Park(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Congaree National Park is a unique place.

“There’s always something different to see. It looks different season to season,” said Gabby Alban, a park ranger.

The park is home to the largest old growth bottomland hardwood forest in the United States.

“This is a kind of forest that used to span millions of acres from Virginia down the coast and west toward Texas, and today this is the most of it anywhere,” said Alban.

She says every year hundreds of thousands of people come see the big trees.

Marianna Rogers and Felipe Jannarone are two of them.

“I think it’s gonna be really cool, very different terrain, very unique landscape, so I’m excited about that,” said Rogers.

They’re visiting from Miami. It is their 27th national park.

Jannarone said: “We’re avid national park enthusiasts, we love coming through all of them. We’re making a trip to Massachusetts, and we thought we’d hit every national park we could on the way up.”

They travelled down the boardwalk loop. It’s how many see the park. It’s more than two and a half miles of trail.

“Even if you don’t have a full day, just a little bit of time, you can still really get a sense for the park,” said Alban.

Some people also choose to see the park by paddling through some of its creeks.

Congaree National Park is about an hour and half away from Augusta and free to go.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

