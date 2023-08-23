‘Kind heart’: Why is organ donation so important?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some CSRA residences are speaking out on the importance of organ donations.

According to data from LifeLink, one donor can save or improve the lives of up to 75 people.

Experts say that while transplants can be successful no matter the ethnicity, the chance of longer-term survival might be higher if the donor and recipient are closely matched in terms of genetic background.

Volunteers with LifeLink stopped by the Dental College of Georgia to spread awareness of the importance of minority donation and misconceptions surrounding the process.

In Georgia, only 35% of the overall population are registered organ donors, but you could be the change if you sign up to save someone’s life.

In 2019, Scott Kelly’s battle with cystic fibrosis came down to life or death.

“It got to the point where I needed a double lung transplant if I was going to live,” he said.

According to LifeLink, 43% of people in Columbia County are registered donors with African Americans making up for about 20% of the population, while only 24% of people who live in Richmond County are registered with African Americans making up more than 55% of the population.

It’s a number they’re working to raise by breaking down the stigma around organ donation.

Public Affairs Manager for LifeLink, Tracy Ide, said: “There’s a lot of misconceptions with the healthcare, the mistrust of the healthcare system. We need to make sure they understand that organ donation, the people who do organ donation are completely separate from the doctors who are in the hospital working to save your life.”

It’s why William Bailey spends his time volunteering to raise awareness for organ donation, sharing the story of how a liver donation saved his life.

“I’ve had four Christmases and four thanksgivings with my family that I would’ve never had. I’ve had birthdays with grandkids that I would’ve never had. I get a little choked up thinking about that,” he said.

It’s an effort to clarify misconceptions.

“If they know I’m an organ donor and I wind up in an accident, they’re not going to try and save me, that’s not true. The organ procurement people don’t even know you’re an organ donor until you’re pronounced dead,” said Bailey.

They’re hoping to help save more lives by encouraging people to become donors like the people who saved theirs.

Kelly said: “He wanted to donate them because he knew that somebody would do good for them and I’m here today because of Steven’s kind heart.”

If you’d like to learn more about organ donation, click HERE, and if you’d like to donate, you can visit this link.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.