Have you seen this missing 59-year-old Aiken man?

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a missing person.

David Mitchell Kantner, 59, of Aiken was released from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on Aug. 12 around 11:30 a.m. where he was being held on a disorderly conduct charge.

On Aug.16, Kantner’s family told investigators that they have not seen or have heard from him for some time, officials say.

Kantner is described to be approximately five feet and 11 inches, 180 pounds, brown eyes, and gray short straight hair, according to officials.

If anyone has any information on Kantner whereabouts or has a sighting, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or your local law enforcement agency.

