Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Have you seen this missing 59-year-old Aiken man?

David Mitchell Kantner
David Mitchell Kantner(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a missing person.

David Mitchell Kantner, 59, of Aiken was released from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on Aug. 12 around 11:30 a.m. where he was being held on a disorderly conduct charge.

On Aug.16, Kantner’s family told investigators that they have not seen or have heard from him for some time, officials say.

Kantner is described to be approximately five feet and 11 inches, 180 pounds, brown eyes, and gray short straight hair, according to officials.

If anyone has any information on Kantner whereabouts or has a sighting, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group prayer at car accident victims Greenbrier for those in the accident
15-year-old on ventilator after crash near Greenbrier High School
The local pet community is supporting Dr. Emily Martin after she was mauled by a dog.
‘Reputation of helping people’: Community supports local vet mauled by dog
Woman killed while walking on Edgefield Road in N. Augusta
Sammie Sias in prison
Ex-Commissioner Sammie Sias is in prison; sentenced to 3 years
From left to right: Matthew Moss, Talethea Browman, and Aisha Bartley
Trio arrested after toddler nearly dies, another drinks bottle with maggots

Latest News

Will Rogers
Wealth Wednesday: Reasons to plan for the ‘unknown’
Marco Zenteno Silva
Suspect says ‘I am going to burn this house down’ with 6 inside
Aiken Mayor Race
Aiken runoff heads to recount today after 14 vote difference
Who’s hiring? Job fairs and recruiting across the CSRA