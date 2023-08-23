Former Gamecocks player A’ja Wilson ties WNBA record in Las Vegas Aces win over Atlanta Dream

ATLANTA, S.C. (WIS) - In the Las Vegas Aces 112-110 victory of the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 22, former Gamecocks player A’ja Wilson tied a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) scoring record.

The Hopkins, South Carolina native scored 53 points, tying the league record with former WNBA player Liz Cambage. Wilson, a forward, also grabbed seven rebounds in the 33 minutes while on the court.

Tied for most points in a single game in @wnba history … iconic @_ajawilson22 https://t.co/JNeigNmHDk — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) August 23, 2023

During her time as a member of the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team from 2014 - 2018, the NCAA champion averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, and dished out one assist per game during her time in garnet and black.

The Aces have the best record in the league with a 29-5 record, and have already secured a berth for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. The Aces’s next game is at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 where they will visit the the Windy City to battle the Chicago Sky.

