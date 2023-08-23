Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Not as hot Wednesday as backdoor cold front moves through. Storm chances remaining very low for the workweek.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A backdoor cold front heads our way Wednesday and will knock down the heat for the CSRA and usher in lower humidity. Morning lows Wednesday will be warm in the mid-70s - but as the cold front moves through during the day - humidity should drop and highs will remain near average in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 5-12 mph.

Thursday morning should feel great with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Sunny skies Thursday with highs a littler above average in the low to mid-90s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will get close to 100 again Friday and Saturday with humidity also increasing. Isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon-night as our next front gets close to the region. The front will show up Sunday and bring the chance for widely scattered storms and cooler highs in the mid-90s. The front that moves through Sunday should knock down highs slightly below average by early next week. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Stay up to date with the WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

