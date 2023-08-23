Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A backdoor cold front heads our way Wednesday and will knock down the heat for the CSRA and usher in lower humidity. Morning lows Wednesday will be warm in the mid-70s - but as the cold front moves through during the day - humidity should drop and highs will remain near average in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 5-12 mph.

Thursday morning should feel great with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Sunny skies Thursday with highs a littler above average in the low to mid-90s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will get close to 100 again Friday and Saturday with humidity also increasing. Isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon-night as our next front gets close to the region. The front will show up Sunday and bring the chance for widely scattered storms and cooler highs in the mid-90s. The front that moves through Sunday should knock down highs slightly below average by early next week. Keep it here for updates during the week.

