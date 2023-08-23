Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Storm chances increase this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A backdoor cold front has officially moved through the CSRA which brought down our high temperatures this afternoon to 90. Lower humidity levels are expected throughout the rest of the evening and into the day Thursday.

Thursday morning should feel great with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Sunny skies Thursday with highs a little above average in the low to mid-90s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will get close to 100 again Friday and Saturday with humidity also increasing. Isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon and night as our next front gets close to the region.

The front will show up Sunday and bring the chance for widely scattered storms and cooler highs in the mid-90s. The front that moves through Sunday should knock down highs slightly below average by early next week. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale