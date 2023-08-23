Augusta Riverwalk sees more than $800K in 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A lot is happening with one of Augusta’s biggest tourist destinations.

A date has now been set on renaming the Augusta Riverwalk. A public hearing is set for September 6 at 3 p.m.

The petition is to rename it after former mayor Ed McIntyre.

Some say McIntyre is an inspiration and a trailblazer as the first black mayor of Augusta, as well as the person who started the idea of building Augusta’s Riverwalk.

Others believe his time in federal prison for extortion should disqualify him.

But some say before we worry about a new name, we need to make it name-worthy.

Augusta’s Parks and Recreation says they’re working on it. They’ve spent thousands so far on improvement projects this year.

Through an open records request, News 12 has found the city’s spent more than $850,000 on the Riverwalk this year, but it still looks pretty rough with broken brick, graffiti, and defaced monuments.

With potentially a little more than $400,000 left in the budget, many are wondering if it’ll be enough.

“I feel like within the past few years, it kind of seems the same like as it has always been,” said Augusta native, Alexis Martin.

After graduating from Kennesaw State University, Martin invited her friend Tyler out to see her hometown, but despite the time away from home, she says not much has changed.

“There’s a lot of natural beauty with the river and trees and everything, but I feel like there could be a better maintenance and upkeep as far as keeping things clean,” she said.

News 12 found receipts detailing repairs, supplies, and maintenance that stretch from January to August.

But there’s more than $95,000 worth of expenses, you won’t see. Items like vacation time for employees, Medicare, pension plan, FICA, and more, which raise questions as to where the $1.2 million towards the Riverwalk is really going.

“I think it really behooves us to make sure that thing shines, and it doesn’t,” said Augusta commission regular, Dan Funsch.

For the time being, what you see is what you get.

“I think we need to maintain this much better than we do. It needs to be a priority in my opinion,” said Funsch. “It looks shabby.”

When we reached out to Augusta Parks and Rec Director, Maurice McDowell, he said he wouldn’t comment until after Tuesday’s commission meeting.

