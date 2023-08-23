AU art students help brighten up Augusta elementary schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The arts scene in and around Augusta is as vibrant as ever.

Just about everywhere you look, you’ll see new pieces of art, and students at Augusta University are helping to contribute.

Students have been working on a project that includes three large pieces of art that are now on the walls of Copeland Elementary School and Belair K-8 School in Augusta.

“The whole idea of doing a moral is to liven up the place. As you can see, it is very boring, blank walls, and the thing that helps students appreciate school is art,” Stephany Rodriguez-Cardona, fine arts major.

The students say as they were brainstorming ideas for the mural they were trying to make sure it benefited both boys and girls.

