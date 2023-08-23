Aiken Mayor race looks to wrap up tomorrow after recount

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a difference of 14 votes which has Teddy Milner ahead of incumbent Mayor Rick Osbon.

“I had already assumed that it was going to be a close election and we weren’t sure which way it would go. And it was a little bit closer than we originally thought it was going to be,” said Aiken GOP Chair Debbie Epling.

The 0.33% difference automatically triggers a recount. Anything less than 1% defaults this way. Per state law, it takes place after the initial certification of votes which will take place Thursday at 10 a.m.

After the certification on Thursday, the recount will take place and votes again will have to be re-certified.

Now, the city of Aiken is waiting to find out who will be Mayor for the next four years.

Milner holds a 14 lead after the first vote count. She spoke on Facebook on Wednesday saying she looks forward to a trouble-free recount and certification.

Osbon says these votes deserve to be looked at but will support them regardless of the outcome.

Both candidates agreed to accept Thursday’s outcome.

“They can appeal but I do not believe from what I have talked to people there will not be any kind of appeal or protest to the best of our knowledge right now,” said Epling.

All in a race that has a lot of the city interested.

“They showed up big time,” she said.

More than 4,200 votes in the run-off which is more than 600 more than the primary. Epling says an uptick like this rarely happens.

“We actually had something a little unusual happen, a run-off is where the numbers usually go down, but the numbers went up from the primary,” she said.

As long as everything goes according to plan on Thursday, Aiken’s Republican candidate for mayor will be selected and will run unopposed in November.

