3 Richmond Co. schools offer free lunch through community program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Richmond County School System students in three eligible schools can receive free lunch through the Community Eligibility Provision during the 2023-2024 school year.

School officials say families with children attending Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School, Freedom Park K-8 School, and C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School are requested to complete a free and reduced lunch application at school or online.

Free and reduced lunch status from the 2022-2023 school year will apply until Friday, Sept. 15. After Sept. 15, parents or guardians must complete a 2023-2024 school year application for their child(ren) to continue to receive free and reduced lunches.

All Richmond County students receive free breakfast meals at their school.

Free and reduced lunch applications are accepted throughout the school year.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.