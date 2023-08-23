Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

14-year-old injured in shooting on Usher Road in Waynesboro

MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old is injured after a shooting in Burke County on Wednesday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently on scene on the 300 block of Usher Road in reference to a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg

The suspect is not in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was taken to Burke Medical by a private vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The local pet community is supporting Dr. Emily Martin after she was mauled by a dog.
‘Reputation of helping people’: Community supports local vet mauled by dog
Group prayer at car accident victims Greenbrier for those in the accident
15-year-old on ventilator after crash near Greenbrier High School
Woman killed while walking on Edgefield Road in N. Augusta
Sammie Sias in prison
Ex-Commissioner Sammie Sias is in prison; sentenced to 3 years
Allen Michael Johnson
North Augusta false-arrest lawsuit dismissed by court

Latest News

Dr. Emily Martin's story is catching the attention of vets across the CSRA.
Vet clinics set to help local veterinarian mauled by dog
Vet clinics set to help local veterinarian mauled by dog
One-Tank Trip: A visit to South Carolina’s only national park
Teddy Milner and Rick Osbon
Aiken Mayor race looks to wrap up tomorrow after recount