14-year-old injured in shooting on Usher Road in Waynesboro
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old is injured after a shooting in Burke County on Wednesday.
According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently on scene on the 300 block of Usher Road in reference to a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg
The suspect is not in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim was taken to Burke Medical by a private vehicle.
