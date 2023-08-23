14-year-old injured in shooting on Usher Road in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old is injured after a shooting in Burke County on Wednesday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently on scene on the 300 block of Usher Road in reference to a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg

The suspect is not in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was taken to Burke Medical by a private vehicle.

