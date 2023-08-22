Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Woman killed while walking on Edgefield Road in N. Augusta

(Arizona's Family)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One woman is dead after reportedly walking on Edgefield Road in North Augusta, officials say.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Tracy L. McCary, 59, was walking Monday around 11 p.m. on the 300 block of Edgefield Road when she was struck by a northbound 2017 Ford F-250 truck.

MORE | Aviation report sheds new details on fatal Sandersville airplane crash

Aiken County Emergency Medical Services transported McCary to Augusta University Medical Center where she died, officials say.

The coroner’s office and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgefield County and others responded to Rolling Hills Drive in response to a fire
Man charged after mobile home burned in Edgefield County
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Ga. WRDW
5 injured in Louisville drive-by shooting, no suspects yet
From left to right: Matthew Moss, Talethea Browman, and Aisha Bartley
Trio arrested after toddler nearly dies, another drinks bottle with maggots
Nearly 2,000 without power near Walton Way in Augusta
South Carolina Highway Patrol
34-year-old victim ID’d in vehicle crash on Pine Log Road

Latest News

Aiken Mayor Race
It’s runoff day in Aiken: what will voters decide?
This was among the wreckage after a plane crashed near the Sandersville airport on Aug. 1, 2023.
Aviation report sheds new details on fatal Sandersville airplane crash
Volunteers will compete for the most volunteer turnout, the total amount of trash collected,...
Augusta, North Augusta mayor to host Trash Bash at the Border Challenge
Corderro Burley, Anthony Dequane
1 arrested, 1 still sought in July aggravated assault in Augusta