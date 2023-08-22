Woman killed while walking on Edgefield Road in N. Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One woman is dead after reportedly walking on Edgefield Road in North Augusta, officials say.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Tracy L. McCary, 59, was walking Monday around 11 p.m. on the 300 block of Edgefield Road when she was struck by a northbound 2017 Ford F-250 truck.

Aiken County Emergency Medical Services transported McCary to Augusta University Medical Center where she died, officials say.

The coroner’s office and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety are investigating.

