Woman arrested in March shooting that sent bullets into apartment

Reniya Battles
Reniya Battles(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a woman connected to an aggravated assault that happened at the end of March.

According to authorities, Reniya Jessica Battles, 24, was wanted for a March 26 shooting around 11 p.m. in the 7400 block of Palomino Court.

Battles was arrested on August 21 and charged with possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, criminal damage to property in the first degree, and three counts of aggravated assault, according to inmate bookings.

The three victims state they were in the home when they heard several gunshots and three bullets entered the apartment, officials say.

Another victim said one bullet passed through her apartment where she had her 2-year-old son with her, according to the report.

