Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Weather Blog: 4 named storms in 48 hours

Tropical Storm Names
Tropical Storm Names(WRDW)
By Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday, August 20th kicked off an active 48 hours in the Atlantic Ocean. We had an uptick in activity this past week as we continued toward the peak of hurricane season. Four named storms have developed out of the numerous areas of concern we saw last week.

Starting off Sunday at 11 am one of the areas of concern close to the coast of Africa became more defined and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) declared it a tropical storm named Emily.

Tropical Storm Emily saw max wind gusts at 45 knots and only lasted a little over 24 hours before it was declared a ‘Post-Tropical Cyclone’. While Tropical Storm Emily was intensifying another tropical wave strengthened into Tropical Storm Franklin. TS Franklin formed in the Caribbean and is still active as of August 22.

Franklin remains stationary where it gained strength and has seen max wind gusts of 100 mph. A storm does not reach hurricane strength until it has sustained winds of 74mph. Franklin is expected to turn north and make landfall over Hispanola before continuing back into the Atlantic.

Franklin will be a storm to watch as it could turn east after moving back into the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Franklin
Tropical Storm Franklin(WRDW)

The next storm to form in the Atlantic is Tropical Depression Six which was the weakest of the 4 named storms. Tropical Depression Six was named late Sunday evening before eventually strengthening into Tropical Storm Gert late Monday afternoon. By Tuesday morning it lost the little intensity it had and became a ‘Post Tropical Cyclone’.

Late Monday afternoon a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico was labeled as ‘Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine’. Tropical Storm watches and warnings were issued for the Texas coast for Tuesday morning.

The Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine became Tropical Storm Harold early Tuesday morning right before it made landfall just south of Corpus Christi.

Tropical Storm Harold
Tropical Storm Harold(WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgefield County and others responded to Rolling Hills Drive in response to a fire
Man charged after mobile home burned in Edgefield County
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
15-year-old on ventilator after crash near Greenbrier High School
From left to right: Matthew Moss, Talethea Browman, and Aisha Bartley
Trio arrested after toddler nearly dies, another drinks bottle with maggots
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Ga. WRDW
5 injured in Louisville drive-by shooting, no suspects yet
Nearly 2,000 without power near Walton Way in Augusta

Latest News

WRDW
First Alert Extra - 8/21
BACK DOOR COLD FRONT
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
BACK DOOR COLD FRONT
Mikel's 430 PM Forecast - Backdoor cold front - 8/22/23
First Alert Weather Extra: Active Tropics, Heat-related illnesses
First Alert Weather Extra: Active Tropics, Heat related illnesses