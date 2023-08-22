Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County holds public meetings today about property taxes

Richmond County Board of Education
Richmond County Board of Education(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two of three required public meetings for the Richmond County Board of Education to talk about this year’s property taxes will be held on Tuesday.

Georgia law requires neighbors know about the three meetings in advanced before the board can make any changes.

MORE | Community members gather to curb recent violence in schools

Today’s meetings are at noon and 6 p.m. at the Board of Education building.

This is to increase the property tax rate by 10.67% over the rollback millage rate. The budget adopted by the board requires a millage rate higher than the rollback rate.

The next hearing will next Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the same place.

