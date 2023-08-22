Richmond County holds public meetings today about property taxes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two of three required public meetings for the Richmond County Board of Education to talk about this year’s property taxes will be held on Tuesday.

Georgia law requires neighbors know about the three meetings in advanced before the board can make any changes.

Today’s meetings are at noon and 6 p.m. at the Board of Education building.

This is to increase the property tax rate by 10.67% over the rollback millage rate. The budget adopted by the board requires a millage rate higher than the rollback rate.

The next hearing will next Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the same place.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.