‘Reputation of helping people’: Community supports local vet mauled by dog

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local veterinarian, who spends her days caring for sick and injured pets, is recovering after being mauled by a dog.

Co-workers say Burke County Dr. Emily Martin was trying to sedate what they were told was an aggressive dog. It ended with her nearly unconscious and suffering from severe blood damage.

Martin came to light back in 2018 when she saved Taka, the dog that suffered severe burns from a house fire.

Now she’s the one who needs help recovering.

She’s known to the local pet community and nearly every pet owner has a Martin story to share.

“I immediately start thinking about how many times she’s helped us and helped animals and helped our cause,” said Michael Cardenaz with Zeus’ Crusaders.

One name immediately comes to mind when talking about Martin.

“I mean Taka,” said Becky Mcardle, local pet owner. “When he first came to her, he was laying in his kennel and she’s laying in the kennel with him.”

Cardenaz said: “When Taka was in the house fire we didn’t know who Taka belonged to, we had no clue. She was the vet that stepped up when she was working at Care More, and gave it immediate attention.”

Helping animals is what Martin is known for.

“A lot of people know who Dr. Martin is,” said Mcardle. “She’s been active in the community. She’s active with rescue.”

Cardenaz said: “She has that reputation of helping people. And now people have an opportunity to help her.”

The support is coming in on Facebook.

“She’s a vet for the right reason,” said Cardenaz.

Zeus’ Crusaders is raising money for Martin. To donate, visit their Facebook page.

