Qualifying in Grovetown’s mayoral race is this week

Grovetown City Hall in Georgia
Grovetown City Hall in Georgia(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Qualifying for Grovetown’s race for mayor is this week.

It’s taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at city hall.

Mayor Gary Jones will be facing Councilwomen Ceretta Smith and Deborah Fisher.

That election will be held on Nov. 7 of this year.

Grovetown Councilwoman Fisher announced back in May that she was running for mayor.

