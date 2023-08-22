Qualifying in Grovetown’s mayoral race is this week

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Qualifying for Grovetown’s race for mayor is this week.

It’s taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at city hall.

Mayor Gary Jones will be facing Councilwomen Ceretta Smith and Deborah Fisher.

That election will be held on Nov. 7 of this year.

Grovetown Councilwoman Fisher announced back in May that she was running for mayor.

