New N. Augusta recycling program brings headache to customers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A blue bin is causing some big headaches.

North Augusta’s recycling program has gone through many iterations in the past few years, and its newest version is causing frustration over accessibility.

About a month ago, the city rolled out its new curbside recycling program introducing 18-gallon bins instead of the old blue bags.

But customers say as they enter the second week of the transition, the new way to reduce, reuse and recycle is raising more questions than solutions.

“I feel like this was dropped in our laps, and I’m sure there was planning, but we didn’t know about it. We didn’t know the bins were being delivered. People didn’t know what the bins were about when they were delivered. Lots of people still don’t know when the collection is happening. We don’t know what’s acceptable to be collected,” said customer Melissa Bemiller.

Tim and Melissa Bemiller said they found out about the new recycling program when the blue bin landed on their property.

“We were one of the ones that actually pulled it out of the yard, they just kind of came through and threw it in the front yards and called it a day,” said Tim.

The couple says by the time anyone got to the bin, the information packet was ruined from the rain and some people still don’t have their bin.

Morgan Kelly, customer, said: “As of this week, I know a friend of mine that lives across the main road from us in the subdivision on the other side, did not have her bin.”

If they do, the Bemilers say they’re probably facing the same issues.

“We’re just a family of two. We fill it up in usually about four or five days. I know that there are multiple families around here with four or five people in the household. They’re done and filled within two days,” said Tim Bemiller.

Kelly says she reached out to the city on Facebook but never got a reply.

“The reason that I commented is that it wasn’t a very old thread and the people in front of me had already received responses from the city of North Augusta account about how full the bin was because we were so diligent about sorting our trash. Of all the responses on that thread, of course, I did not get a response to my question,” she said.

City officials tell us the program officially started on August 14.

All customers who have curbside pickup trash should have received a bin. If you did not, call them immediately.

Recycling will be collected every other week on the day your trash is picked up.

The first tote is free, and if you fill it up quickly, you can buy a new one for $15 or drop off the overflowing trash on Claypit Road at the trash facility.

As for anyone wondering what is acceptable and what is not, you can find them HERE .

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.