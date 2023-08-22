It’s runoff day in Aiken: what will voters decide?

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s off to the polls for voters in Aiken County on Tuesday, as they decide whose name will remain on the ballot in November.

According to the Aiken County Republican Party, Aiken hasn’t had a runoff in more than 30 years.

It’s uncharted territory for the candidates.

“To go 12 years without a contested election would be phenomenal, but it’s unusual. I mean, we have that because we’re a growing community where everybody has opinions and elections are a good way of vetting those opinions and seeing what rises to the top,” said Incumbent Mayor Rick Osbon.

Teddy Milner said: “‘I think that this is where a lot of issues that people are expecting to see change.”

While what’s next with Hotel Aiken was a point of conversation in the primaries, priorities have seemed to shift to water.

“Everyone that’s paying water bills needs to have clean water all over the city. I’ve heard nothing but problems on all sides, northwest, east, and south,” said Milner.

Osbon said: “We have a $40 million water treatment plant that was built 1950s. It should be built online within the next 18 months. We bought property around our water reservoir to protect it from runoff pollution and keep our water safe. I do believe water is one of our most precious commodities and something that we have to protect.”

The Aiken County Republican Party counted 1,312 early votes. As of 11:30 a.m., 964 votes were cast at various precincts.

“Aiken is a city where people care about what’s going on. They pay attention and they want their voice heard,” said Osbon.

Milner said: “It’s a good turnout. And I know a lot of them.”

So which will it be: a third term for Mayor Osbon, or a fresh face?

Voters have until 7 p.m. to decide.

Debbie Eppling with the Aiken Republican Party, said: “I told someone a few minutes ago who said they didn’t think they were going to vote. I said, if you don’t vote, then you can’t complain about what’s going on. You have to get out and vote. Apathy is the worst enemy of voting.”

