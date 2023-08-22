‘Is everyone safe?’: 911 calls released for Josey High shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 911 calls have been released for the Josey High School shooting that happened on Wednesday.

As the shooting took place, calls poured into the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

“Shots fired inside the school,” said a caller from the front office of the school. “Two shots.”

Just a few minutes later, a mother calls in. “My daughter just sent me a message that she is hiding under a desk at T.W. Josey, there were gunshots inside the school,” she told dispatchers. Later she asks, “Is everyone safe?”

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Calls continue as fear strikes students and staff during the incident.

Another caller told dispatchers: “I need an ambulance. We have a teacher who is having anxiety. We’re on lockdown, but now she’s passed out.”

This comes after the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old suspect will be charged as a juvenile on Monday.

The suspect turned himself in Thursday , a day after the shooting.

He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a handgun under 18 and carrying a weapon on school property, according to deputies.

911 CALLS:

The shooting was the latest of several violent incidents just days into the new school year .

It led to the cancellation of classes for the rest of the week at Josey, nearby Murphey Middle School and the Marion E. Barnes Career Center.

Also, a home football game was planned for Friday night, but it will be moved to opponent Savannah High’s home field .

“We’re just happy that we didn’t lose anyone today,” Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw said.

Roundtree credited the training deputies have received, including an active-shooter drill a few weeks ago at an old school .

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to a finger and was stable and taken to a hospital, according to authorities. Roundtree says it’s unclear what led to the altercation.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.