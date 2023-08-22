Augusta, North Augusta mayor to host Trash Bash at the Border Challenge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson and North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams have challenged each other to see which city can get the most volunteers to clean up the most trash.

The cities will go head-to-head in the third annual Trash Bash at the Border Challenge on September 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Officials say the event is to raise awareness about litter and illegal dumping in and near the Savannah River.

The mayor with the least amount of volunteers will have to wear the opposing team’s shirt and present the winning mayor with the Mayor’s Cup at their city council or commission meeting.

North Augusta volunteers will meet at the North Augusta Riverfront Amphitheater and volunteers from Augusta will meet at the Jessye Norman Amphitheater at the Augusta Riverwalk.

Volunteers will compete for the most volunteer turnout, the total amount of trash collected, recycling materials removed, and the most unusual, littered item found.

Projects include cleanups by land and by water with kayaks and motorized boats, according to officials.

Those interested in participating, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.