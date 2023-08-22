Submit Photos/Videos
3, under 18-years-old, hospitalized after two-vehicle accident in Evans

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies responded to a two-vehicle wreck that hospitalized three under 18-years-old, on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

At 6:36 a.m. deputies responded to a wreck at Riverwood Parkway and General Wood Parkway, the two involved vehicles were a 2012 Toyota Highlander and a 2012 Toyota Prius, authorities say.

According to authorities, the Highlander was traveling east in the through lane and the Prius was traveling west in the left turn lane. The driver of the Prius attempted to turn left onto General Wood Parkway but failed to observe the Highlander causing the left front corner of the Prius to strike the left front corner of the Highlander.

The three occupants of the Highlander were transported to AUMC, however, the driver of the Prius was not transported.

The driver and front passenger of the Highlander sustained airbag abrasions and the rear passenger sustained serious injuries, but the doctor indicated that the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, officials say.

