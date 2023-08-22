Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 arrested, 1 still sought in July aggravated assault in Augusta

Corderro Burley, Anthony Dequane
Corderro Burley, Anthony Dequane(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was searching for two men wanted for an aggravated assault that happened in July, according to officials.

Authorities say Corderro Burley, 35, and Anthony Dequane Dukes, 28 were wanted for an incident on the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Drive on July 20 around 9:18 p.m.

According to inmate bookings, Anthony Dequane Dukes was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with criminal damage to property in the first degree, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime and aggravated assault.

Burley was not listed in inmate bookings on Tuesday.

MORE | Woman arrested in March shooting that sent bullets into apartment

Deputies arrived on the scene and located the victim, Anthony Dukes Sr., who had been shot in the upper back between the shoulder blades.

The victim told deputies he was shot by his son, Dukes, and Burley after an altercation about checks and money. He said Burley is his son’s employer, according to authorities.

When the victim tried to get in his car to leave, Burley pulled out a firearm and shot him once, authorities say.

MORE | 1 Burke County 17-year-old arrested, another sought in gang activity

Dukes said he attempted to driveway, and in the process he hit another vehicle, where he was transported by Central EMS to Augusta University Medical Center, according to authorities.

Deputies say they observed one bullet hole through the rear left side window. Deputies also observed one shell casing on the ground in front of the home.

Burley is described to be five feet 11 inches, and to weigh around 165 pounds, officials say.

Both suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous, authorities say.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgefield County and others responded to Rolling Hills Drive in response to a fire
Man charged after mobile home burned in Edgefield County
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Ga. WRDW
5 injured in Louisville drive-by shooting, no suspects yet
From left to right: Matthew Moss, Talethea Browman, and Aisha Bartley
Trio arrested after toddler nearly dies, another drinks bottle with maggots
Nearly 2,000 without power near Walton Way in Augusta
South Carolina Highway Patrol
34-year-old victim ID’d in vehicle crash on Pine Log Road

Latest News

Allen Michael Johnson
North Augusta false-arrest lawsuit dismissed by court
First Alert Weather Extra: Active Tropics, Heat-related illnesses
First Alert Weather Extra: Active Tropics, Heat related illnesses
Reniya Battles
Woman arrested in March shooting that sent bullets into apartment
From left: Jaden Dixon and Zavion Washington
1 Burke County 17-year-old arrested, another sought in gang activity