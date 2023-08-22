1 arrested, 1 still sought in July aggravated assault in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was searching for two men wanted for an aggravated assault that happened in July, according to officials.

Authorities say Corderro Burley, 35, and Anthony Dequane Dukes, 28 were wanted for an incident on the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Drive on July 20 around 9:18 p.m.

According to inmate bookings, Anthony Dequane Dukes was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with criminal damage to property in the first degree, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime and aggravated assault.

Burley was not listed in inmate bookings on Tuesday.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located the victim, Anthony Dukes Sr., who had been shot in the upper back between the shoulder blades.

The victim told deputies he was shot by his son, Dukes, and Burley after an altercation about checks and money. He said Burley is his son’s employer, according to authorities.

When the victim tried to get in his car to leave, Burley pulled out a firearm and shot him once, authorities say.

Dukes said he attempted to driveway, and in the process he hit another vehicle, where he was transported by Central EMS to Augusta University Medical Center, according to authorities.

Deputies say they observed one bullet hole through the rear left side window. Deputies also observed one shell casing on the ground in front of the home.

Burley is described to be five feet 11 inches, and to weigh around 165 pounds, officials say.

Both suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous, authorities say.

