Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

S.C. State president visits Laney High during bus tour

S.C. State president visits Laney High during bus tour
S.C. State president visits Laney High during bus tour(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The president of South Carolina State University spent some time with students on Monday at Lucy Laney High School.

It’s part of his presidential bus tour.

The gym was packed with students wanting to learn more about the university.

MORE | Columbia County paddle race set to benefit Stallings Island donkeys

Mr. and Miss South Carolina State and other facility members were also there.

“I hope students understand that S.C. State is a great university, a great school to attend, and that once they attend this college, they can work anywhere in the world once they are equipped with a bachelor’s degree,” said Dr. Rosa Ishmal, Chapter President Greater Augusta Alumni Chapter South Carolina State.

S.C. State rolled out big on Monday, with the university band and cheerleaders also giving students a warm welcome.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgefield County and others responded to Rolling Hills Drive in response to a fire
Man charged after mobile home burned in Edgefield County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
34-year-old victim ID’d in vehicle crash on Pine Log Road
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Ga. WRDW
5 injured in Louisville drive-by shooting, no suspects yet
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Cattle truck accident shuts down traffic near Burke County High School
A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say

Latest News

Trio arrested after toddler nearly dies, another drinks bottle with maggots
From left to right: Matthew Moss, Talethea Browman, and Aisha Bartley
Trio arrested after toddler nearly dies, another drinks bottle with maggots
Stallings Island donkeys
Columbia County paddle race set to benefit Stallings Island donkeys
City of Augusta Utilities Department
Are Augustans still paying for the city’s cyber attack?