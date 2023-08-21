S.C. State president visits Laney High during bus tour

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The president of South Carolina State University spent some time with students on Monday at Lucy Laney High School.

It’s part of his presidential bus tour.

The gym was packed with students wanting to learn more about the university.

Mr. and Miss South Carolina State and other facility members were also there.

“I hope students understand that S.C. State is a great university, a great school to attend, and that once they attend this college, they can work anywhere in the world once they are equipped with a bachelor’s degree,” said Dr. Rosa Ishmal, Chapter President Greater Augusta Alumni Chapter South Carolina State.

S.C. State rolled out big on Monday, with the university band and cheerleaders also giving students a warm welcome.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.