Primary runoff for city of Aiken mayoral election is tomorrow

By Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Incumbent Rick Osbon and Teddy Milner are in a runoff in the race for the City of Aiken mayor.

If elected, this will be Osbon’s third term as mayor. The runoff is on August 22.

Out of the two candidates, whoever wins will run unopposed on the November ballot.

“This is 2023. No one’s guaranteed a seat anymore,” Osbon said.

“Please all come out,” said Milner.

Vice Chair of the Aiken Republican Party, Jim Oremus, said that there are typically around 24 precincts in the city of Aiken. This year they consolidated it to 10.

Click HERE to find your precinct.

