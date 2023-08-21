Nearly 2,000 without power near Walton Way in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Close to 2,000 power outages have been reported near Walton Way in Augusta, according to Georgia Power.

According to Georgia Power, 1,925 customers are impacted by this outage.

The estimated restoration time for a portion of the area is 5:15 p.m., according to Georgia Power.

Less than five outages were reported near Augusta University Medical Center with an estimated restoration time of 7:15 p.m.

