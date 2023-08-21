Louisville neighbors worried after drive-by shooting injuries 5

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small community in Louisville is on edge after a drive-by shooting leaves five people in the hospital.

It occurred on Sunday night on Handy Street.

One neighbor says this is the first shooting she knows of in her small neighborhood and fear is settling in.

“I heard like 30 or 40 shots. I dived on the floor, it sounded like firecrackers,” said neighbor Tenika.

What started as a quiet Sunday night on Handy Street changed with in a matter of minutes.

“I went to my living room and looked at my other window to try to see what was going on or whatever,” she said.

Tenika says that’s when she realized the shots were coming from the home across from hers and she called 911.

“It was a lot of commotion. It was loud. Like everybody was running around, trying to gather children. Just getting out the way,” she said.

Jefferson County Police says shooting happened at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived on scene, they found five people with gunshot wounds, three males and two females, ages 23 to 37.

“They blocked off everything from here, all the way up probably about three houses back and around corner,” said Tenika.

Tenika said while she is unsure of the next steps, “I don’t know what to do about it, but hey, this is where I live. That’s where I got to stay,” she said.

She’s grateful her family was not home.

“I just hope everything’s all right, and I’m glad it wasn’t me and none of mine,” she said.

