Josey football brings home more than a win in Savannah

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Friday night lights looked and felt different this weekend for Josey football.

After Wednesday’s shooting, it was not a sure bet that Josey’s opener would go, on. Friday morning the schools decided that it would be played more than 100 miles away.

“For us to get back to normalcy, we had to get these kids out here and have them feel good about themselves, understand their state of mind,” said Pinkney.

Normalcy in a week filled with a gauntlet of emotions, is playing the game those wearing the Eagles jersey love.

Football.

“We had kids contemplating whether or not they wanted to play. I got on the phone with our coaching staff, parents and I told them we want to play this football game. I don’t care if it’s in Augusta, I don’t care if we have to go to Savannah State College to play the game. It is what it is. We’re going to play this football game.”

When asked who they were playing for Saturday afternoon, first-year Head Coach Lawrence Pinkney didn’t have to think about it.

“We’re playing for the city of Augusta, We’re playing for Josey High School.’

Every snap, every touchdown.

“It was a tragedy what happened at school. We have each others back, we’re built for this,” said senior Quashawn McCladdie.

For what this team went through this past week, there was no playbook. No X’s, no O’s to shuffle on a board.

“We got some fighters. These kids, they come from different backgrounds. They know when adversity hits, they have to pull together and keep fighting, and keep fighting,” said Pinkney.

With 20 seconds left and a score of 28-26, Josey moved into victory formation, bringing home their first win of the season.

