Have you seen this missing 11-year-old boy in Burke County?

Hunter Chastain, 11.
Hunter Chastain, 11.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway 11-year-old boy.

Hunter Chastain was last seen wearing a green/black shirt, black pants and grey shoes. Officials say he was carrying navy blue shoes.

Chastain was last seen in the Greiner Circle area, according to officials.

Anyone with information, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133.

