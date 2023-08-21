Garden City Rescue Mission continues fight to stay open

Submit Photos/Videos
By Sydney Hood
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Garden City Rescue Mission has less than a month to raise $495,000 or it could shut its doors forever.

“I couldn’t imagine where I would be,” said Mitchell Morris, who stays at the recuse mission.

Curtis Hunter, who also stays at the recuse mission, said: “It’s not just a place to lay your head and eat a meal.”

Derrick Flakes, who preaches at the recuse mission, said: “When I walked in that door, I was defeated just like anyone else.”

It’s an opportunity for so many. The rescue mission rescues roughly 400 each year and 60 a night.

“God is going to let this happen,” said Patrick Feistel, Garden City Rescue Mission executive director. “We’re going to really soon own this property.”

There is a hefty price tag attached to stay.

“Every time I turn around somebody has given us $20,000, $10,000 or $50,000,” said Feistel. “And the numbers keep going. We’re getting closer and closer and now people are starting to think, they are going to make it.”

The faith inside is as loud as the music.

Chester Hope, who stays at the rescue mission, said: “I feel within myself, once I leave here, I can take something back out there to the world also.”

“It’s going to improve and save more lives,” Juan Acosta said. “That’s the mission. Garden City Rescue Mission.”

Garden City Rescue Mission has until September 15 to raise $495,000. There are several events between now and then to benefit them.

For more information, visit the Garden City Rescue Mission’s website.

