Ga., S.C. gas prices drop second week in a row

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After weeks of massive increase, gas prices in Georgia and South Carolina slightly drop for the second week in a row, according to AAA.

Georgia’s average gas price Monday is $3.62 per gallon, down 2 cents from a week ago. Monday’s average is 18 cents higher than the price a year ago.

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, Monday’s price is averaging $3.45, down four cents from a week ago.

Monday’s prices in Augusta are averaging $3.58 per gallon, down from $3.62 a week earlier, while in Aiken and Edgefield counties average increased one-cent to $3.53.

“The heat is returning, and we are also entering the heart of hurricane season,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “While fewer drivers are fueling up at the moment, these looming weather concerns are a roadblock to falling pump prices. Gas Prices may keep waffling until mid-September or longer.”

National prices are up 2 cents just from last week.

