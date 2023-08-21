Submit Photos/Videos
As fall semester starts, S.C. college students move-in

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Move-in is almost done for USC Aiken and South Carolina State students as the 2023 fall semester begins.

Those who are a part of the Pacer-Life got to move in early last Thursday.

More of them settled in on Saturday and Sunday, with the RA’s ready to say hello and help them find their rooms.

There’s going to be one more round later Monday afternoon.

Then, the freshman convocation ceremony will be on Wednesday at the convocation center before they start the fall semester on Thursday.

Last week, South Carolina State welcomed nearly 1,200 freshmen to the class of 2027.

This is the largest class in 18 years.

That means housing for students is at a premium and some may not have a place to stay.

The university is also renovating three residential complexes in hopes of bringing 100 beds online for the spring semester.

Truth Hall, which is the largest building in Orangeburg on the campus will also be renovated and will bring an additional 400 beds back online by fall 2024.

