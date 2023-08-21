Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies seek suspect in attempted kidnapping, assault in Augusta

Jerrell Haynes, 31.
Jerrell Haynes, 31.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted suspect.

Jerrell Haynes, 31, is wanted for aggravated assault, criminal attempt of kidnapping, possession of a firearm during a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials say Haynes is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that happened on the 900 block of Fifth Street on August 4.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds.

The male victim said he owned an alleged drug dealer who he knows as “Professor” $300, according to the report.

Haynes allegedly found the victim at a hotel, pulled out a handgun, and tried to drag him into his vehicle so he could pay.

The victim tried to escape but was allegedly attacked and pushed into a corner. The suspect then hit him in the head with a gun, and the victim was able to get away, according to the agency.

Officials were able to obtain video footage of this incident. Haynes should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Terry Bale at 706- 821-1454 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

