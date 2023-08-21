Date set for 2023 CSRA College Night at James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds of colleges and universities will be at the James Brown Arena where $15,000 will be awarded to college students.

Local high school students can meet recruiters on September 14 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The arena will be filled with seminars, career and counseling centers, and exhibits from recruiters throughout the United States.

“We’re thrilled to serve the needs of area students,” said Cindy Hewitt, SRNS Education Outreach. “We strive to provide opportunities that allow students to explore options for higher education and pathways that lead to great careers.”

College Night provides a way for CSRA students and parents to get information on educational opportunities, admission requirements and tuition.

Organizers say information about HOPE and LIFE scholarships, financial aid information, Savannah River Site Apprenticeships and financial literacy will be provided.

Attendees can visit a counseling center where they can get advice about the college application process.

Students can also enter a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. Students must attend and register in person to be eligible. To qualify, students must be high school seniors and graduate with a GPA equal to or above 2.5 on a 4.0 scale or equivalent.

“The atmosphere of the event will be very exciting,” said Hewitt. “There are scholarships to be won and important decisions to be made.”

