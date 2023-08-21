Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Hot and mainly dry for the week ahead
The hottest temperatures of the season may be on their way to the CSRA over the next several days, as an intense area of high pressure now bringing triple-digit
By Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The hottest temperatures of the season may be on their way to the CSRA over the next several days, as an intense area of high pressure now bringing triple-digit heat to the Plain States migrates closer to our area. Not only can we expect temperatures to be about 10 degrees above average, but little to no rain is expected through at least the middle of the week. The high pressure and hottest temperatures will retreat to the west Thursday but we won’t expect relief until next Sunday in the form of measurable rainfall.

The hot and dry weather continues Monday. Afternoon highs will reach into the middle to upper 90s with feels-like/heat index temperatures near 103. Winds will be from the east to southeast at 2 to 5 mph.

Heat advisories may be needed Tuesday and Wednesday, as the hottest temperatures of the season head our way. Rain chances will be slim to none as well with sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s to 100 and feels like temperatures in excess of 105 degrees.

Stay up to date with the WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dead after single-vehicle crash on Pine Log Road in Aiken
Under the Lights Ga. scoreboard: Jim Hudson Cadilac
Georgia high school football scores
A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say
Under the Lights S.C. scoreboard: Ole Edgefield Butcher Shop
South Carolina high school football scores
Running Back Beans Hunt
State championship running back transfers to North Augusta

Latest News

Weather
Emily's 6pm Sunday Forecast
Hottest temps of the season on the way for the week ahead
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Hottest temps of the season on the way for the week ahead
8/20/2023 Sunday Morning Weather Update
Meteorologist Emily Acton Saturday 11pm Forecast