Community members gather to pray in front of Josey High School

By Nick Viland
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Community members joined together to pray in front of Josey High School on Monday morning as students returned to school.

Monday is the first day students return to classes after a shooting that sent fear through students and staff.

Pastor Beotis Clark organized a prayer to bring hope back into the community after the shooting.

He says there needs to be more community support in the area to help prevent incidents like the shooting from happening.

  • Nick Viland is speaking with Clark on what he thinks needs to change in the community. Watch here or on air at 6 p.m.

On Monday, we learned the 16-year-old suspect will be charged as a juvenile, according to deputies.

The suspect turned himself in Thursday, a day after the shooting. He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a handgun under 18 and carrying a weapon on school property, according to deputies.

