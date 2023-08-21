Columbia County paddle race set to benefit Stallings Island donkeys

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new paddle race in Columbia County.

It’s inspired by the Columbia County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s “Serene 18″ campaign encouraging you to explore five local waterways.

The race benefits the wild donkeys that live on Stallings Island .

Andy Colbert says it’ll be something to see.

“I’m looking forward to the excitement of the gunshot and everyone going off at once,” said Colbert, the co-owner of Outdoor Augusta, who is helping plan the event.

Dozens of paddlers will line up side by side and take off for a race around German Island.

Colbert took us for a lap around the six-mile course, a course he created for a different event called Betty’s Bash .

“We’ve done this a few times now. We’ve kind of got it down to a science, but there’s a big change that’s happening with this year’s, is we’re going to all start out at once on the main river,” he said.

With the new event, the racers will line up under a railroad bridge that goes over the Savannah River.

Then, they’ll take off down the river and make a turn at the Little River. Then, they get to a tricky section.

“Once you approach the golf course area there’s so many downed trees and underwater hazards, you’ve really got to be on your toes,” said Colbert.

After that, it’s a return to the Savannah River and a race back to the bridge.

Colbert says they’ll use the money raised to bring a veterinarian to Stallings Island.

“The proceeds are gonna benefit the medical bills for the animals out there,” said Colbert.

This way, no matter who wins the race, the donkeys win too.

The event happens Saturday morning near Riverside Park.

It’s a Southeast Paddle Sports Series points race, so racers from across the region will compete. You can sign up too.

