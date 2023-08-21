Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Columbia County paddle race set to benefit Stallings Island donkeys

Stallings Island donkeys
Stallings Island donkeys(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new paddle race in Columbia County.

It’s inspired by the Columbia County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s “Serene 18″ campaign encouraging you to explore five local waterways.

The race benefits the wild donkeys that live on Stallings Island.

Andy Colbert says it’ll be something to see.

MORE | Augusta woman celebrates 102nd birthday with party

“I’m looking forward to the excitement of the gunshot and everyone going off at once,” said Colbert, the co-owner of Outdoor Augusta, who is helping plan the event.

Dozens of paddlers will line up side by side and take off for a race around German Island.

Colbert took us for a lap around the six-mile course, a course he created for a different event called Betty’s Bash.

“We’ve done this a few times now. We’ve kind of got it down to a science, but there’s a big change that’s happening with this year’s, is we’re going to all start out at once on the main river,” he said.

MORE | Coffee shop, car wash: new businesses open in the CSRA

With the new event, the racers will line up under a railroad bridge that goes over the Savannah River.

Then, they’ll take off down the river and make a turn at the Little River. Then, they get to a tricky section.

“Once you approach the golf course area there’s so many downed trees and underwater hazards, you’ve really got to be on your toes,” said Colbert.

After that, it’s a return to the Savannah River and a race back to the bridge.

MORE | ‘We want better for them’: Purpose Center instills direction in local kids

Colbert says they’ll use the money raised to bring a veterinarian to Stallings Island.

“The proceeds are gonna benefit the medical bills for the animals out there,” said Colbert.

This way, no matter who wins the race, the donkeys win too.

The event happens Saturday morning near Riverside Park.

It’s a Southeast Paddle Sports Series points race, so racers from across the region will compete. You can sign up too.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgefield County and others responded to Rolling Hills Drive in response to a fire
Man charged after mobile home burned in Edgefield County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
34-year-old victim ID’d in vehicle crash on Pine Log Road
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Cattle truck accident shuts down traffic near Burke County High School
A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Ga. WRDW
5 injured in Louisville drive-by shooting, no suspects yet

Latest News

City of Augusta Utilities Department
Are Augustans still paying for the city’s cyber attack?
Sammie Sias
Ex-Commissioner Sammie Sias expected to report to prison
Barnwell man sentenced to prison for human trafficking, drug offenses
First Alert Weather Extra: Active tropics and Tornado caught on dash cam