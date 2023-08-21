Coffee shop, car wash: new businesses open in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the CSRA grows, we are seeing new businesses opening up in the area; one opened up just this weekend.

Just across the street from our station, Ray Ray’s car wash held its grand opening on Saturday

We caught up with the owner to ask what made him want to bring his car wash to the CSRA.

Ray Carnes, says, “In the CSRA we noticed there is a need for this kind of car wash. We went with an old school customer service with an superior product. We have state of the art, and top of the line equipment. We have all the options for the customer to make a better product.”

And just a heads up, Ray Ray’s is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

And if you are a coffee fan, a new coffee shop just opened its doors in downtown Augusta.

Its called Relic Coffee and people who live in the area say this new business was something that was needed.

Erin Halverson, customer, says, “It’s really exciting to see that there was a coffee shop in this area. And it was definitely something that was lacking. So I needed to come and check it out and it was fun to see so many people here today.”

Halverson also says one of her favorite things about living in Augusta is visiting local businesses, supporting people in the area, and putting money back into Augusta.

You can check it out on Monte Sano Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.