Cattle truck accident shuts down traffic near Burke County High School

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says traffic is shut down at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 24 due to a cattle truck accident.

Just before 6 p.m., the Burke County Sheriff’s Office sent out a traffic alert warning people that road patrol is on the scene of an accident that’s shutting down the intersection just down the road from Burke County High School on Highway 25 North.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says the accident is a vehicle crash involving an overturned cattle truck, and that Animal Control has been notified and is working on the situation as well.

They are asking people to find an alternative route while crews are on the scene.

While the cause of the accident is still unknown, News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

