Blank’s AMB Sports and Entertainment secures rights for a TGL team Representing Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank is adding another team under his umbrella.

TGL, the new tech-forward, primetime, team golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA TOUR, has announced the formation of the third of six team ownership groups with Arthur M. Blank.

“It’s connected to a sport we love and a business we are connected to,” Blank told Atlanta News First sports director Baillie Burmaster. “It’s also a sport in an area where diversity has not always been a strength and it’s becoming a strength and promoting diversity in the sport is important to me.”

His TGL team, representing Atlanta, will be part of his AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) portfolio, alongside the Falcons and Atlanta United, and compete in TGL’s first season launching in January 2024.

With TGL’s prior announcements of Los Angeles Golf Club; led by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Venus Williams; and TGL Boston, led by Fenway Sports Group; TGL’s team owners’ portfolios of teams currently spans the NFL, MLB, NHL, Premier League, NASCAR, MLS, and NWSL.

Here is the setup from the TGL press release:

TGL will be staged in a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach, Fla. on the campus of Palm Beach State College. Technology is a foundational element of TGL, offering fans a cutting-edge, shorter format presentation of team golf, featuring some of the PGA TOUR’s biggest superstars. Currently, 12 players committed to playing in TGL have been announced, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, and Billy Horschel. With currently 5 of the top 10 players in the world, this initial list of committed players has won 28 major championships, 190 PGA TOUR wins, and collectively has ranked as the World No. 1 for 886 weeks.

• Teams: Six teams of three PGA TOUR players in head-to-head, match play. Three team ownership groups have been finalized with TGL Atlanta, led by Arthur Blank’s AMB Sports and Entertainment; TGL Boston, led by the Fenway Sports Group; and Los Angeles Golf Club, led by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams.

• Tech-Forward Venue: A first-of-its-kind experience for golf enabled by a data-rich, virtual course paired with a tech-infused, short-game complex.

• Tech-Enabled Fan Experience: High-energy, greenside fan experience with every shot live within a two-hour, primetime televised match.

• Season: 15 regular season matches followed by semifinals and finals matches. “Atlanta and the surrounding areas are home to some of the biggest golf tournaments in the world and tens of thousands of golfers, so we are proud to have this golf-rich part of the country represented in the original TGL ownership group,” said Dick Sullivan, CEO of PGA TOUR Superstore who wil

