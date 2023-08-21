Barnwell man sentenced to prison for human trafficking, drug offenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Barnwell man was sentenced to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty to human trafficking conspiracy.

Ryan Darian Grover, 29, of Barnwell, lived with Brian Leroy Watson, of Blythewood, for a period of time between 2016 and 2020 and assisted Watson by driving victims to commercial sex acts, negotiating with customers, and distributing drugs, according to United States Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina.

Watson was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to attempted sex trafficking of a minor and distribution of heroin.

Evidence shows Watson trafficked at least eight adults and one minor into the commercial sex trade. Watson also distributed heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

On one jail call recited in court, Watson said, “They do what I tell them, that’s why I like drug addicts, I love them, I love them, I love them.”

At sentencing, the parents of three victims addressed the court, and written statements from additional victims were presented, according to the release.

“Human trafficking is a grave violation of survivors’ dignity and freedom,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “Our office will continue to make our state a more dangerous place for traffickers to operate and a safer place for survivors. We thank the law enforcement agencies and service providers who partner with us, and we recognize the great courage of the survivors in this case who came forward.”

Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Anderson, Jr. sentenced Watson to 25 years in federal prison, to be followed by a lifetime term of court-ordered supervision, plus $45,000 in restitution to be paid to nine victims. Grover’s sentencing will be followed by lifetime supervision by the court, according to the report.

Officials say upon release, Watson and Grover must register as sex offenders.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.