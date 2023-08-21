Submit Photos/Videos
Are Augustans still paying for the city’s cyber attack?

City of Augusta Utilities Department
City of Augusta Utilities Department(WRDW/WAGT)
By Craig Allison
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta is processing higher-than-average water bills as a result of May’s cyber attack.

Augustans have been taking to social media recently asking for clarity on why some of their water-utility bills have recently doubled, in some cases tripled.

The issue was first addressed at last week’s community meeting on homelessness at the Brynwood Swim Club. Commissioner Sean Frantom responded to a neighbor, saying the rise in bills is due to the cyber attack that hit central systems back in May of this year.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • News 12′s Craig Allison will have more on the story and will continue to provide updates through out the day.

Mayor Garnett Johnson confirms this is the case, saying Augusta’s Utilities department is having issues with reading their meters, which is having an effect on accurately pinpointing the amount people should be billed.

He says if you do wish to dispute a bill, you can go to the Utilities department to get the price settled.

First Alert Weather Extra: Active tropics and Tornado caught on dash cam