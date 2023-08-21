Are Augustans still paying for the city’s cyber attack?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta is processing higher-than-average water bills as a result of May’s cyber attack.

Augustans have been taking to social media recently asking for clarity on why some of their water-utility bills have recently doubled, in some cases tripled.

The issue was first addressed at last week’s community meeting on homelessness at the Brynwood Swim Club. Commissioner Sean Frantom responded to a neighbor, saying the rise in bills is due to the cyber attack that hit central systems back in May of this year.

Mayor Garnett Johnson confirms this is the case, saying Augusta’s Utilities department is having issues with reading their meters, which is having an effect on accurately pinpointing the amount people should be billed.

He says if you do wish to dispute a bill, you can go to the Utilities department to get the price settled.

