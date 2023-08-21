5 injured in Louisville drive-by shooting, no suspects yet

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No suspects have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting on Sunday, that sent five people to the hospital in Louisville, according to authorities.

Authorities say on Sunday night at approximately 8:20 p.m. the Jefferson County 911 Center received several calls for assistance concerning a drive-by shooting with injuries on the 1000 block of Handy Street near Louisville.

Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded as well as EMS personnel from Gold Cross EMS, and Firefighters from the Louisville Fire Department.

Upon arrival, five people were suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All of the victims were transported to the Jefferson Hospital Emergency Room. Two of the victims were transferred to Augusta University Medical Center and the other three were treated and released, according to officials.

Authorities say the victims ranged in age from 23 to 37 including three men and two women.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, and no suspect(s) has been arrested at this time, authorities say.

Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are conducting a complete and thorough investigation to determine who is responsible for this act of violence.

Anyone with relevant information concerning this incident is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-625-4014 or the GBI at 706-595-2575.

