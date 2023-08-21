Submit Photos/Videos
34-year-old victim ID’d in vehicle crash on Pine Log Road

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(South Carolina Highway Patrol)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County coroner has identified the victim of single-vehicle crash on Pine Log Road that happened Friday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 9:15 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18, when the driver of a 1981 Chevrolet pick-up truck was driving along Pine Log Road about five miles south of Warrenville.

The Aiken County coroner has identified the victim as 34-year-old Michael B. Garvin, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries. Toxicology analysis is pending.

The coroner says Garvin was traveling south when he went off the right side of the road and overcorrected, causing the truck to flip which threw Garvin from the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation by SCHP and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

